Tipperary Tourism leads the way looking to brighter days ahead with a virtual launch

Today, Tipperary County Council together with Fáilte Ireland and Tipperary Tourism hosted an uplifting hospitality and tourism webinar to officially launch their ambitious tourism development plans for the Premier County for the next ten years.

The Tipperary Transforming, Tourism Product Development Plan 2020-2030 will significantly improve the visitor experience in the county, increase visitor numbers, capacity, dwell time, bed nights and the overall county tourism economy.

The plan outlines nineteen exciting and innovative concepts for the creation of new tourism experiences and significantly enhanced existing ones in Tipperary over the next decade. Key performance indicators of the plan include; building greater capacity among tourism providers and extending visitor length of stay in the county. There is also a remarkable vision for creating synergies and collaborations between tourism product offerings in an effort to deliver top quality visitor experiences within the county and a detailed ten-point action plan and roadmap plotting major milestones right up until 2030.

Key concepts include leveraging the county’s assets in heritage, landscape and water whilst underpinning a new responsible tourism approach to tourism development. The plan builds upon the excellent work already completed and identifies new flagship product development opportunities.

Chairperson of Tipperary Tourism, Elizabeth Nallen Bowen

The action-packed public webinar included presentations from Tipperary Tourism, Tipperary County Council and Fáilte Ireland representatives, Head of Ireland’s Ancient East, Brian O’Flynn and Manager of Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, Mark McGovern. In addition to the official launch of an exciting vision for the entire county, an interesting panel discussion on tourism support and growing resilience took place, there was also an inspiring presentation focused on unlocking the potential of Cashel to stimulate growth across Destination Tipperary which was warmly welcomed by the virtual audience and webinar participants.

Tipperary County Council, Cathaoirleach, Cllr Michael Smith said ‘The Council recognises the important opportunity that tourism provides in terms of economic impact, job creation and sustainability for the county. Successful tourism development supports and strengthens county pride, confidence and community wellbeing. This plan builds on significant work delivered in tourism over the last five years and will ideally position Tipperary to attract and leverage investment in product development across the county which will, in turn, bolster the county’s recovery from the current complex challenges created by Covid-19’.

Chairperson of Tipperary Tourism, Elizabeth Nallen Bowen, separately commented that ‘Today is a good day for tourism and hospitality in Tipperary. As we gather online we demonstrate hope, determination and resilience as we look to brighter days ahead for our wonderful county and much-valued industry. Central to the success of this plan will be its ability to harnesses innovation in the tourism industry and in county leadership, leveraging partnerships, collaborations, resources, technology and other opportunities and trends to create these experiences. The plan recognises the importance of alignment with the main Fáilte Ireland complementary propositions, of Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands and Ireland’s Ancient East for the county. Tipperary Tourism looks forward to working with Tipperary County Council and Fáilte Ireland to deliver this exciting and ambitious plan over the next decade.’

Tipperary has a huge amount to offer, from its unique and authentic culture and heritage, its majestic mountains and landscapes to its waterways at Lough Derg and the River Suir. Tipperary County Council and Tipperary Tourism have the ambition, capacity and innovative thinking to match that opportunity. This plan sets out a roadmap that focuses on resources and direction to a wide range of key initiatives that will more than place Tipperary at the centre of Ireland’s tourism offering for the next generation.

For further information, to download the plan or watch the webinar playback visit www.tipperary.com.