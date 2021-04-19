Tipperary man had 'difficulties that caused him anxiety' when he stole from supermarket

A man was going through “difficulties that caused him anxiety” when he stole from a supermarket, a defence solicitor told Clonmel District Court.

Hubert Goodman of 15 Glenconnor Cottages, Clonmel was before the court on a theft charge.

Sgt Carol O’Leary said that on December 2, 2019, the defendant entered Aldi in Clonmel.

She said he picked up three items, but only paid for one of them.

After being identified on CCTV, Sgt O’Leary said the defendant was contacted by gardaí and expressed “remorse and regret”.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client, 63, has paid compensation.

His client has since moved on with his life, following difficulties which resulted in him suffering from anxiety.

His client cooperated with gardaí and has no previous convictions.

“I don’t believe you’ll see him again, judge,” Mr Leahy said.

Judge Terence Finn marked the facts of the case proven, but didn’t impose any punishment by applying Section 1.1 of the Probation of Offenders Act.