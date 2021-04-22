Job Alert: Website manager required for Ronayne's Homevalue Hardware Thurles

Ronayne's Homevalue Thurles is a family run business and is a leading supplier to the Construction and DIY community, both locally and throughout Ireland.

The management team is looking for a person experienced in e-commerce and digital marketing to support growth on our two online platforms - www.ronayne.ie and www.my-tools.ie.

The successful candidate will be required to update and maintain both websites and will have a strong understanding of website standards, usability, functionality, site design, and e-commerce, coupled with a good working knowledge of content management systems.

A significant part of the role is managing the integration between the websites and our back office system.

The person we need for this job must be able to work as part of a team, be able to take direction but be self motivated and disciplined. You will be a self-starter with exceptional attention to detail and will enjoy taking ownership and driving projects.

This is a full time position and will be based in Thurles. Salary will commensurate with Qualifications and Experience.

Please send a CV and cover letter to david@ronayne.ie Ronayne Hire & Hardware, Dublin Road, Thurles, Co.Tipperary.