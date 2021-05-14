White Lotus College of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and Acupuncture

The College was born out of a deep love and respect for the subject of TCM and Acupuncture.

The Director (Alan Sheehy) has spent most of his life studying, researching and practising these arts. In our college we teach Classical TCM and Acupuncture.

What you will learn is authentic with a theoretical and practical history over 2000 years old. The approach in imparting this medical knowledge to our students is classical, practical and experiential. This means our students will learn the theory and practice of TCM and experience it for themselves going through the curriculum. This makes our college unique in Ireland.

In researching the history of Chinese Medicine, we sought to discover the key to unlocking an understanding that went deeper than just an academic understanding. We wanted to give our students an experiential understanding as well to allow the students experience the theory in action for themselves. The vehicle we use to carry our students is soundly based in classical TCM.

That vehicle is Medical Qi (Chi) Gong. It is at the base of everything in TCM, yet for historical reasons has not been taught in in the west. Medical Qi (the bodies Vital Energy) Gong, is the basis of Traditional Chinese Medicine and the application of Acupuncture.

In our college we study the root and the branches of Traditional Chinese Medicine, using classical literary sources, accepted TCM theory, methods of TCM diagnosis, Acupuncture (including all points), Cupping, Moxibustion and Health promoting Qi Gong.

Western Medicine is taught separately.

Course delivery

Three-year, part-time course. The first two years of the course is a blended course. Half of the lecture time will be class room based the other half will be on line. The third year is a clinical year

Questions and answers

One hour per week is set aside for questions, answers and practice on line.

Course Director

Alan Sheehy is a Practitioner of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Acupuncture, Chinese Herbal Medicine, Medical Qi Gong, TCM Gynaecology and Obstetrics and has a clinic in Newcastle West Co. Limerick.

All other teachers are fully qualified practitioners and run their own clinics.

Contact details

www.whitelotus.ie

Phone: 0872480723

Facebook: Click here.