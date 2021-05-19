Sponsored content: Downes Eurospar Templemore are hiring

Downes Eurospar Templemore require a full time deli staff member.

We are looking for a highly motivated person to work in our busy store. This person will be responsible for the preparation of high quality hot and cold deli products, as well as bakery products, and for ensuring customer satisfaction is a top priority.

Experience working with food is desirable but not essential as training will be provided for the right person.

Hours may include Saturdays and evenings as well as weekday work, 30+ hours per week.

Please drop C.V in to the store or email to manager.templemore@tnms.ie.