Lowry welcomes extension of SBASC to assist home based businesses

Deputy Michael Lowry has welcomed the announcement that Government has extended eligibility for the €60m Small Business Assistance Scheme for COVID (SBASC) to include businesses operating from a non-rateable premise like a home business or yard.



In addition, the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar has also relaunched the Micro Enterprise Assistance Scheme so that smaller businesses, those with a turnover of less than €50,000, can apply for a grant of €1000 to help with fixed costs.



Businesses operating from a non-rateable premises such as a home office or hot-desk will now be eligible for help with fixed costs. Self-employed people working from home, such as wedding planners, on-course bookmakers, travel counsellors and photographers among those expected to benefit



Announcing the change, the Tanaiste said "We have tried through various Government Schemes to help as many businesses as possible with their fixed costs. By extending eligibility for the SBASC, we hope to catch those who have not qualified under our existing schemes, mainly because they don’t operate from a rateable premises’

Deputy Lowy says that those who are self-employed and working from a non-rateable premises, such as their own home for example, can now apply for a €4,000 payment to help with fixed costs. This will help make a difference to those businesses. It is designed to help with energy bills, security, IT systems fees, legal and accounting fees or any other fixed costs that may incur as part of running a business.

Government is also relaunching the Micro Enterprise Assistance Scheme so that the smallest businesses, those with a turnover of less than €50,000, can apply for a grant of €1000.

"It has been a really tough few months for anyone brave enough to run their own business. Things are looking up now."