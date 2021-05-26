Thurles Municipal District launches Heart of Our Town Treat Tuesday competition

Thurles Municipal District is running a Heart of Our Town Treat Tuesday Competition in association with local retailers in Thurles, Roscrea and Templemore.

Shoppers who spend €5 or more in your store on a “Tuesday” (starting Tuesday 25th ) can enter into a competition with us.

We hope that this campaign will promote shopping locally to support our towns and foster a sense of pride in our towns, which we hope will be reflected in our buying choices.

All you have to do is take a picture of your receipt which shows you spent €5 on a Tuesday and e-mail it to treattuesday@tipperarycoco.ie with your name and number, or drop a copy of the receipt into an envelope with name and number on back to the Council Offices, Castle Avenue, Thurles.

2x €50 vouchers for Thurles, 2x €50 vouchers for Roscrea and 2x €50 vouchers for Templemore Shops will be won every week .

Draws will take place every Friday for 10 weeks and all info will be on Council twitter and Thurles Municipal District social media pages.

Keep an eye out on social media for information and on our traders Instagram and Facebook pages. It’s great to see our towns open for business and staying safe.

Retailers are open with great offers and are looking forward to welcoming you and catering for all your gifts and purchases.

Shop local in the “Heart of our Towns” where we have everything from food to beauty, electrical, clothing, books, toys, jewellery and so much more.

One thing that we have learned over the last couple of months is that community spirit and local traders know how to rise above any predicament for the benefit of each other’s wellbeing.

That is why we think it is more important than ever to think local when we are shopping.

Thurles Municipal District would like to say a huge thank you to Templemore Community Board, Roscrea Heritage Society, and Thurles.ie social media pages for their involvement and help to promote this campaign.