LISTEN: New 20th anniversary special podcast series for Clonmel Junction Arts Festival

The Clonmel Junction Arts Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary of bringing music, theatre, visual arts and spoken word to Clonmel, Tipperary every July.

And to celebrate they are launching a brand new podcast series with a new episode every Thursday from the 27th of May all the way to the festival, which takes place from the 3rd to the 11th July in Clonmel.

This first episode is a real trip down memory lane as festival staff, board members and sponsors share memories from the last 20 years and we look forward to a special 20th anniversary year in 2021.

The festival look forward to sharing a new episode every Thursday where they will look back on memorable festival highlights and look forward by giving information on upcoming events and interesting interviews with artists coming to Clonmel for this year's festival in July.

The festival is one of the most prominent arts festivals in the South East and they are proudly celebrating our 20-year history of bringing music, theatre, visual arts and spoken word to Clonmel with our 2021 festival themed Identity: What’s in a Name?

Listen to the first episode here www.shows.acast.com/clonmel-junction-arts-festival-podcast/about