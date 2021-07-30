JOBS ALERT: Carey Glass in Nenagh hiring for a number of positions

JOBS ALERT: Carey Glass hiring for a number of positions
We are now recruiting for a number of roles based in Carey Glass UC, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.
We're proud to offer a dynamic, supportive, successful team and culture to talented candidates looking to innovate our industry, serve our clients and help build our future.
Customer Service Representative
Job Description
- Ensure you give a positive image and great first impression to all contacts
- Liaising with customers in a positive and professional manner, through calls and emails ensuring a consistent and high standard service
- Providing technical assistance and product advice to customers (training will be provided)
- Liaising with production and transport departments to schedule deliveries on time
- Build sustainable relationships of trust with customers and team members through clear and effective communication
- Full training will be provided
The successful candidate must be:
- Have excellent organisational and communication skills
- organised and good at multitasking
- computer literate
- consistent and accurate in all duties
- Bring a proactive attitude
Office Administrator
Job Description
- Support administrative duties in the office
- Proactively handle day-to-day queries from internal departments and clients
The successful candidate must be:
- Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office suite including Excel
- Ability to build good team and cross functional relationships so all information is clearly communicated to relevant stakeholders
- Ability to plan, organise and prioritise tasks
General Operatives & CNC Operators
Job Description
· Bentler
· Vertimax
· SLP
· Toughening Plant OperatorsCNC experience a distinct advantage.
Successful Candidates must be consistent and accurate in all duties, be flexible in relation to
overtime and work well as part of a team.
Key Responsibilities
· Report to Department Manager or Line Leader and will take direction from Line Leader
· Ensure that products are produced safely, efficiently and to the highest quality standard
· Work as part of a team to meet daily production targets
· Comply with SSOWs, safety and quality procedures and policies
Previous experience in a manufacturing environment is desirable, previous experience in the glass industry a distinct advantage.
We offer
· Work in a multinational team
· Opportunities for professional development
Job Types: Full-time, Permanent
Please forward your CV stating the job role to hr@careyglass.com. Closing date for applications 05th August 2021
https://www.careyglass.com/
https://www.facebook.com/ pages/Carey%20Glass%20Nenagh,% 20Ireland/153055651439103/
More News
The van belonging to Clonmel Community Soup Kitchen and Free Food Bank which is on its last legs. Can you help them with a replacement?
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.