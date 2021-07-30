JOBS ALERT: Glasheens Holycross recruiting for full and part-time roles
Glasheens Holycross have vacancies for both Full Time and Part Time Roles:
Experienced Bar Staff Required for a busy pub in the Thurles / Holycross area.
Applicants must be available to work weekends.
Please send your CV by email to oldabbeyinnholycross@gmail. com
https://www.facebook.com/ glasheensoldabbeyinn
