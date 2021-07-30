JOBS ALERT: STL Logistics hosting Recruitment Open Day
Experienced staff required for a range of positions including but not limited to:
Warehouse/Forklift Operators
Industrial Cleaners
HGV Drivers
Warehouse Administrators / Planners
For further details please email
hr@stllogistics.ie
Or call 086 0289263
OPEN DAY WILL BE HELD ON
THURSDAY 12th AUGUST 2021
STL Logistics, Greenlawn, Borrisoleigh, Co.Tipperary
From 12pm to 6pm
http://www.stllogistics.ie/ careers.html
