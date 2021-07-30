Search our Archive

30/07/2021

JOBS ALERT: North Tipperary Development Company inviting applications for a number of roles

North Tipperary Development Company is inviting applications for a number of roles

ACCOUNTS ADMINISTRATOR

(Full Time Fixed Term Contract for 12-month period)

The Accounts Administrator will work as part of the Finance team based in the Company Head Office in Nenagh, with responsibility for financial administration and company secretarial duties.

Essential Skills and Personal Qualities required:

Must have accounting technician qualification or pursuing ACCA/CIMA/ACA qualification.
Minimum of 2-3 years financial experience in a busy office environment.
Relevant experience required in the key areas, including payroll, accounts payable, accounts. receivable, bookkeeping, financial reporting, and experience of company secretarial minute taking.
Previous experience with accounting/payroll software systems such as TAS/Sage/ Thesaurus.

RDP (LEADER) Animator/Project Worker

(Part Time Fixed Term Contract to 31 December 2022)

The Animator/Project Worker will work as part of the RDP/LEADER Team and animate communities in delivering the Environmental Theme of the RDP (LEADER) Transitional Programme.

Essential Skills and Personal Qualities required:

Have a minimum of 3 years community/rural development experience.
Third level qualification in community, environment, enterprise/business management, or related area
Knowledge of environmental supports including the Protection and Use of Sustainable Water Resources, Local Biodiversity and Renewal Energy Development.
Facilitation and animation skills
Applications with CV and Cover Letter to be emailed to ReceptionHO@ntdc.ie with relevant subject title i.e., Accounts Administrator Role or RDP Animator Role and to reach our office before 12 noon on Friday 27th August 21. For queries/detailed job description please email reception head office ReceptionHO@ntdc.ie.

