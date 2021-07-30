JOBS ALERT: Just Transition Community Energy Officers required in Tipperary
Energy Communities Tipperary Cooperative (ECTC) invites applications from suitable candidates for an 8-month flexible part time role as a community energy officer within the communities of Moycarkey-Two Mile, Borris-Littleton and Ballingarry (Thurles).
ECTC in association with Littleton Development Association, and Ballingarry Community Development have secured funding under the Just Transition Fund from the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications for carrying out home energy upgrades on houses in the communities of Moycarkey-Two Mile Borris-Littleton and Ballingarry.
As part of Phase 1 these communities wish to have a local community energy officer as the face of the Just Transition Scheme on the ground in each of their respective areas.
Full job description and details on how to apply on our website at: www.EnergyCommunitiesTipp.ie/ JTF
More News
The van belonging to Clonmel Community Soup Kitchen and Free Food Bank which is on its last legs. Can you help them with a replacement?
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.