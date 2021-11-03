PODCAST: Woman who built her company from just one to nine employees during pandemic

The Travel Tales with Fergal Podcast is a Travel Insider special this week with Sharon Jordan, MD of Irish Travel Trade Network (ITTN).

ITTN specialises in delivering topical travel news to both consumers and the trade in Ireland.

Sharon has worked for over 30 years in the international travel industry, so we get an expert’s view on the travel trends for 2022 and an insight into how the travel industry is recovering post pandemic.

Sharon has been at the forefront of the travel industry and last year took over ITTN in the middle of a pandemic.

The travel industry has been one of the most affected businesses during that time and Sharon talks on the podcast how she rejuvenated the business with immense energy during what has been the most turbulent time in the lives of many working in the travel industry.

During that time Sharon built her company from just one to nine employees who now report daily on travel news to the industry and the wider consumer as a whole.

Sharon started her career in Marketing for Panorama and Airtours, moving onto Sunway Holidays as Business Development Manager.

She spent ten years as Country Manager for Insight Vacations, Unilever Cruises and Red Carnation Collection who own the most luxurious properties in the world including Ashford Castle.

Celebrating its 3rd Season the Travel Tales with Fergal Podcast is now listened to in over 80 countries and is Ireland’s No.1 travel podcast.

His guests talk about travel, culture, people, food, politics, history, the tourism industry and expat life.

The podcast has a very simple premise where the host Fergal O’Keeffe chats to a special guest every week about the 5 trips or places that most influenced them.

We talk about their travels, adventures and experiences living abroad. Sharon gives great insider travel tips about skiing and cruising and she tells us her about her favourite hotel and the best country to holiday in.

The Travel Tales with Fergal Podcast drops every Tuesday on all podcast platforms and people can follow all his updates on @traveltaleswithfergal on Instagram. All Travel Tales with Fergal Podcast Season 1-3 on www.traveltaleswithfergal.ie.