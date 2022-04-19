Search

19 Apr 2022

Shannon Airport receives multi-million investment as it 'rebuilds' after Covid-19

Justin Kelly

19 Apr 2022 10:30 AM

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Shannon Airport has been granted €4.3 million in funding under the Regional Airports Programme.

Shannon Group CEO Mary Considine has welcomed the announcement which was made by Hildegarde Naughton TD, Minister of State at the Department of Transport.

Commenting on the announcement Ms Considine said: “The funding for Shannon Airport announced today by Minister Naughton is a very welcome support as we continue to manage our recovery. It will enable the airport to invest in vital infrastructure and rebuild in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we have made good strides in restoring air services at Shannon with 26 services to 11 destinations for summer 2022 secured, there is still a challenging few years ahead for the aviation sector. We are grateful for this Government support and will use it to continue to fund vital improvements to our airport infrastructure.

“Throughout the pandemic we have endeavoured to improve our airport and make the passenger experience more enjoyable and easier. We were the first state airport to install technology which allowed us remove the 100ml rule on liquids in cabin bags, and we are committed to looking at further innovations across our Shannon Campus.”

