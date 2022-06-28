EZ Living furniture launches live in-store remote shopping option

EZ Living Furniture has partnered with Go Instore, one of the world’s leading Live Video Chat platforms to bring you the ultimate remote shopping experience.

We are delighted to announce the launch of our first Live Video In-Store Chat feature. This service will enable EZ Living Furniture customers to get expert advice, see actual products and shop, all from the comfort of their own homes. It works on any device, whether it’s through your mobile, laptop, or even your tablet! Simply click the icon on the bottom left of your screen and you can either contact an EZ Living Expert directly or book an appointment at an available time of your choosing.

What Is Live Video Chat?

Well, it’s a lot like Facetiming or having a Zoom meeting. Live Video Chat will let you connect with a sales advisor in one of our stores and they will take you around the store, showing you whatever you want to look at - dining tables, beds, bar stools or even the different swatches that our sofas are available in.

EXPERIENCED

Our EZ Living Experts are highly trained, experienced and very knowledgeable. During your Live Video Chat, they can not only show you the texture of the fabric on a dining chair or the comfort layers on a mattress but they can also access our full online catalogue and share it with you on your device. This means you can discuss items that you may have seen online, get advice about dimensions, colours, availability and so much more. And did we mention that it is totally free?

Camera Shy? You See Us But We Don’t See You.

In a Live Video Chat, we can hear you but never see you, so feel free to call us in your PJs! You will, however, be able to see our sales advisors inside one of our stores and talk to them. Just don’t forget to switch on your microphone to be able to talk with one of our team members.

Like What You See & Hear?

If you wish to make a purchase during your Live Video Chat, you can either order straight from the EZ Living Expert there and then, or through our website at a time that suits you. There is no pressure either way. While our experts are ready and eager to help you with their product knowledge, they will not be able to help you with information about current orders, deliveries or returns.

Shopping Made EZ

We are extremely excited to be able to bring Live In-Store Video Chat to our customers. With this new and innovative technology, popping into an EZ Living Furniture store is just one click away.

chat service

For more information on EZ Living Furniture's Live In-Store Video Chat service, or to book your first remote shopping experience, visit us here at: https://www.ezliving

furniture.ie/live-chat-

bookings