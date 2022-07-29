Expanding opportunities for renewable energy generation in Tipperary

The Energy in Agriculture, Energy and Farm Business show that took place Gurteen College, Co. Tipperary, Minister McConalogue at the closing of the show highlighted the role that agriculture can play in helping the economy achieve its 51% economy wide greenhouse reduction targets.

Minister McConalogue said: “On-farm renewable energy generation activities of our farmers contribute in a positive way to the decarbonisation of the energy system providing a diversification opportunity for farmers who remain committed to playing their part in achieving our national climate change emission reduction goals.”

The Minister further added that Agriculture will contribute to displace fossil fuels based energy through utilising solar panels to produce electricity, forestry biomass to displace heat and opportunities arising from the development of an AD industry.



The Minister highlighted the role of TAMS and the significant financial investments that have been made to that across several different areas. He referenced the new TAMS 3 scheme which is currently awaiting approval from the Commission by stating:

“There will be additional investments, a higher investment ceiling of €90,000 for individual farmers, higher grant rates for Organic Farmers, Health and Safety Equipment, Young Farmers and specific funding for Women to recognise the importance of Women in Farming.”

The event which previously took place in 2019, brought together many different stakeholders from across the industry focusing on a wide spectrum of issues such as renewable biomass in agriculture, solar micro generation to on farm tourism opportunities.

There were opportunities for one-to-one mentoring with sectoral experts in a range of different areas.

Earlier in the day, Minister of State Hackett took part in a panel debate which focused on the issue of achieving “net zero emissions in agriculture”.

Her interventions focused around the importance of carbon farming and forestry and the important role they will play in reducing land-based emissions.



Minister of State Hackett said: “I am really excited by the opportunities that exist for farming families across Ireland to increase their contribution to climate and biodiversity friendly farming. We must reduce land-based emissions from our peat-based soils, but farmers must be financially rewarded for providing this public good for all in society. Our department is delighted to support Energy in Agriculture, Energy and Farm Business and I would like to congratulate the organisers for an excellent, informative and well-run event.”