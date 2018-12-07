Access to Tipperary holy well to remain the same after sale

Tipperary councillor Andy Moloney has received confirmation from the new owners of Tobar Íosa that the sacred well in Cahir will remain as it is.

New owners Coolmore Farms confirmed to Cllr Moloney that they wish to see the community involved in the upkeep of the Holy Well and will work with local committee’s to help preserve it.

When the farm changed hands recently, Cllr Moloney had been approached by locals with regards the ownership of the well and the right of way. In a reply from Coolmore Farms, they confirmed that while the ownership remains with the farm, they will work on the preservation of the well with local groups and will help where they can to enhance the area.

This is very encouraging news for the community and while there are fallen trees to be sorted, Cahir can look forward to Tobar Íosa as a community attraction and a holy place of worship for the years ahead.

