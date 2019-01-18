Person knocked down at ‘pure mayhem’ Tipperary junction

A person was knocked down at a “pure mayhem” junction in County Tipperary last week, Clonmel Borough District’s January meeting was told on Wednesday.

Councillors Andy Moloney and Marie Murphy called for a roundabout to be installed at the lower Abbey Street junction, adjacent SuperValu, in Cahir.

Cllr Moloney said it’s “pure mayhem” at the junction and an “accident waiting to happen”.

He said that despite Cahir being first bypassed in 1991, the town is becoming busier and the issue “needs to be looked at badly”. The Cahir councillor called for the creation of a temporary roundabout, prior to the construction of what would “probably be a fried egg in the middle of the road”.

He added: “Anyone that knows the junction would agree with me. I think what you can do in the interim is put up a temporary roundabout, maybe with sandbags or barriers. Do a trial, rather than rush into doing work on it. This junction is becoming a bigger and bigger problem because Cahir is becoming busier.”

Cllr Murphy told the meeting that someone was knocked down at the junction last week. She said it’s “impossible to turn right” at the junction. “A lot of traffic is coming through the town. Something needs to be done as soon as possible to make this junction safer,” she added.

District engineer Eamon Lonergan said the junction can’t be addressed in “simple measures” and that “we have to be responsible” in dealing with the issue. He said the council has been looking at the junction with over six months and done traffic counts on it last week.

“We can’t just put in a temporary roundabout. If an accident happens, who’s responsible? We have to do it right! Putting in sandbags is not the answer," Mr Lonergan said.

The council plans “to do something in the interim”, but no funding is available this year. The junction will be examined as part of the public realm improvement works in Cahir.