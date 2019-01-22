Town of Cahir mourns the passing of Martin ‘Murty’ Cashman

All in Cahir GAA Cclub and indeed the town of Cahir and beyond were saddened to hear of the passing of one of the great characters in the town Martin “Murty” Cashman; we would like to offer our condolences to the Cashman and extended family of Murty RIP.

Our thoughts are with all his family at this sad time, may he rest in peace.

On a personal note

Although the untimely passing of Martin Cashman (‘Murty’ to all who knew him) has already been mentioned in these notes, this correspondent would like to add a word or two also. Having grown up in Cahir I knew Murty and his family but only really got to know him when I first got involved in local events like the ‘Fair of Cahir’ in 1998. Murty was the man who always said yes when called upon to help out in anything happening locally and he did so with a heart and a half. He was always on the move running from place to place and I would have been lost without his help at the stage area on many occasions and I’m sure many others like me will always be thankful. Murty was a great character (and often unintentionally funny I think!) and there are many stories about him that will stand the test of time. We all know he had a great fondness of Cahir Mart where he spent so many years and credit is due to Cahir Mart for the kind gesture of giving him a wonderful send off. Enjoy a well deserved rest Murty, you will be missed. Sincerest of sympathies go to Murty’s family and many friends.