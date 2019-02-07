Off the beaten track: Tipperary’s stunning countryside on show

While walking through the quiet streets of Cahir, County Tipperary, in late December, Hugh O’Donnell thought it would be a good idea to visually enhance the public spaces in February with his photographs.

In January, he also noticed tourists wandering around the town, and with this in mind he thought it would be good to use the Cahir Tourist Office window and the library window to show our visitors, at this time of year, what is off the beaten track in our stunning countryside.

A number of local businesses have also taken this idea on board, and so there are nine venues around the town of Cahir who will be showing Hugh’s photographs throughout the month of February.

The images portray the Heritage Walk to Athassel Abbey near Golden, Glengarra Woods, The foothills of the Galtee Mountains, the Galtee mountains, Clare Glens, and the countryside between Golden and Bansha.

Included in some of the images is an Irish Water Spaniel. The best way for people to see an Irish Water Spaniel is in his natural environment, and also the stunning beauty of our county in the summer, and in the winter, in the sunshine, the snow and the floods. Also the best way to exhibit these images are in public spaces.

February is still winter and is a dark cold time of the year, having visual images on show in Cahir Hugh hopes will be informative and uplifting in showcasing our stunning beautiful countryside In total there are 55 images to enjoy.

The venues where Hugh’s photos are exhibited include Ronan O’Donoghue Granary Dental, AIB Bank, Post Office, Super Valu, Riverhouse Restaurant, Tourist Office, Stonebridge Cafe, Barber Central and Cahir Library.

All framed photographs are for sale.