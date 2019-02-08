Tipperary senior citizens enjoy a great day out

Senior citizens in Cahir, County Tipperary, enjoyed a wonderful night of food, entertainment, dancing and a little tipple.

The event was organised by Cahir Garda District.

"It was great to see those meeting old friends and having fun together," organisers said.

"Lots of prizes were given out on the night - we think everyone got a prize. Michael Burke received a special prize for being the oldest man at the party.

"There was a fantastic crowd, and many thanks to the Cahir Garda District for organising the party and ensuring everyone got home safe.

"Thanks also to Billy Coffey and Pascal O’Dwyer for their dedication to this event, and we thank Billy Coffey for the donation of gifts to the day centre. We wish all concerned every success in the years to come."