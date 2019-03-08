NEWS
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after charity collection box stolen from County Tipperary shop
A charity collection box was stolen from a Cahir, County Tipperary, shop, according to Cahir Garda Station.
The box containing a small quantity of cash was swiped from Sampson's Newsagents at Castle Street, Cahir, around 2pm on Sunday, February 24.
Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity around the shop that day should contact Cahir Garda Station at 052-7441222.
