Dog food and dog accessories stolen from Co. Tipperary vets practice

Several thousand euros worth of dog food and dog accessories have been stolen from a Cahir veterinary practice, according to Cahir Garda Station.

The break-in at Cahir Veterinary Clinic on Church Street occurred between 9pm on Wednesday, April 3 and 9am on Thursday, April 4.

A Cahir garda station spokesperson said gardai are following a definite line of enquiry into the burglary and appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation to contact the station at (052) 7441222.