Unveiling of new Woodland Walk brings joy to County Tipperary town

A new County Tipperary walkway is set to be officially opened over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Cahir's new Woodland Walk, a woodland experience within 20 yards of the town’s Castle Street car park, will open on May 5 at 12.15pm, with the brass band performing at the occasion.

Moloney’s Animal Farm will be on site from 12pm to 3pm, promising to be a huge hit with the children and adults alike.

Cllr Andy Moloney has welcomed the Cahir Tidy Towns project that has been supported by South Tipperary Development CLG and Cahir Development Association. Works on the walk were completed by HSK and the new carvings are the work of Philip Quinn. His works are part funded by Tipperary County Council.

“On the day, we are encouraging children to bring along their own fairy doors to add to the woodland and we will pick a location for them. Some fairies have moved in already but we would like to assist with the location of the doors in a way that does not damage the current foliage,” organisers say.

“Although it will be a few years before it reaches its full potential, we need to start somewhere in our continuous development of the town.

“This area is known locally as Dowager's Wood and hopefully some of the Historical Society will be on hand to give a talk on the history of that area of the town.”