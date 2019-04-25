Retired Defence Forces officer to give his account of Bosnia war crimes at Tipperary event

A retired Defence Forces colonel is set to give an intriguing talk to a County Tipperary gathering.

Cahir Social and Historical Society will host the final lecture of its 2018/19 season in the Great Hall of Cahir Castle on May 2 at 8pm.

Retired Defence Forces colonel Colm Doyle will deliver a talk titled Witness to War Crimes, his own account of the United Nations response to the war crimes that were committed in Bosnia in the 1990s.

Admission is €3 for members and €5 for guests. All are invited to attend.