Joe Hannigan elected on first count in Nenagh

Independent candidate Joe Hannigan was elected on the first count in Nenagh with 2113 votes. The quota was 1741.

The full first count was -

Electorate 17823

Valid Poll 10445

Quota 1741

Gerard Darcy FG 1303

Conor Delaney FG 315

Joe Hannigan Non party 2113

Damien Hough FF 895

Graham King non party 46

Hughie McGrath non party 1026

Louise Morgan Walsh Lab 1052

Seamus Morris non party 1070

Brendan Murphy FF 492

Damien O'Donoghue SF 492

Michael O'Meara Team Lowry 1641