LOCAL ELECTIONS
Joe Hannigan elected on first count in Nenagh
Cllr Joe Hannigan
Independent candidate Joe Hannigan was elected on the first count in Nenagh with 2113 votes. The quota was 1741.
The full first count was -
Electorate 17823
Valid Poll 10445
Quota 1741
Gerard Darcy FG 1303
Conor Delaney FG 315
Joe Hannigan Non party 2113
Damien Hough FF 895
Graham King non party 46
Hughie McGrath non party 1026
Louise Morgan Walsh Lab 1052
Seamus Morris non party 1070
Brendan Murphy FF 492
Damien O'Donoghue SF 492
Michael O'Meara Team Lowry 1641
