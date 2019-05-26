Two more candidates for Team Lowry make it four elected with two more tipped to take seats

The Tipperary election is proving hugely successful for Team Lowry.

Michael Lowry's team has four candidates already elected and he's looking to make it a

remarkable six with two more looking likely to be elected.

The most recent winners are Michael O'Meara in Nenagh and Shane Lee in Roscrea Templemore and they join Micheal Lowry Jnr and Rocky McGrath who were elected last night.

Looking set to join them on the council are Eddie Moran in Roscrea Templemore and Kevin O'Meara in Carrick on Suir.