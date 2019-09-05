Tipperary woman’s book lands place on shelves of world's largest library

A County Tipperary author is “thrilled” that her book has secured a place on the shelves of the Library of Congress in Washington DC.

Mary T. Keane’s book The Royal Blood of Erin, the Milesian Irish and Clan Callaghan was published in 2016. The part fact and fiction narrative proved popular with Irish history lovers, resulting in a leading Irish bookseller sending a copy if it to the world's largest library.

The welcomed news coincides with the release of the former primary school teacher’s new book titled Nutritional Herbs for Optimal Health. Having worked as a teacher both in England and later in Ireland, Mary discovered her passion for health and fitness. Her lifelong research into natural health has resulted in the publication of Nutritional Herbs for Optimal Health, which is her sixth publication on health matters and her ninth book in total.

Author Mary T. Keane

Cahir's Mary says the new book aims to make readers “feel better, look younger, live longer”. It focuses on naturopathic medicine and honours the body’s innate wisdom to heal, she adds.

Visit www.austinmacauley.com to purchase the book.

Irish classes

Mary, who also holds a diploma in Irish, will resume her Irish classes for adult beginners and revisers in the coming weeks. The 10 hourly daytime classes will take place in the Parish Rooms, Cahir. Contact Mary on 087-2782071 for more information.