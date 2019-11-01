Cahir House Hotel set to be transformed into a Winter Wonderland

Cahir House Hotel in County Tipperary is set to be transformed into a winter wonderland this Christmas.

The popular hotel is converting its courtyard and nightclub into a Christmas extravaganza like no other.

Santa’s Grotto at Cahir House Hotel will be open on December 7 and 8 from 12-8pm, December 13 from 4-8.30pm, and December 14 and 15 from 12-8pm.

Families will be treated to hot chocolate, games, a framed photo and a surprise gift from Santa.

Tickets are available from Cahir House Hotel online.