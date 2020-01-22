Hibernian Antique Fairs at Tipperary's Cahir House Hotel this Sunday

Hibernian Antique Fairs will return to County Tipperary this Sunday, January 26.

The fair will take place at Cahir House Hotel from 11am to 6pm.

"It promises to be a fantastic day out for all the family with temptation at every corner. It has been a while since our last County Tipperary fair so we promise you are in for a huge treat this time around," organisers say.

"We are full to the rafters with over 20,000 items all priced and ready for sale. All our regular dealers will be present including Greene's Antique Furniture (Drogheda), Weldon's Jewellery (Dublin), Courtville Antiques and Jewellery (Dublin), Treasures Irish Art (Athlone), Brian Hurley China and Porcelain (Kinsale), Robert Hutchinson and Alan Doherty (Tipperary), Richard Walshe Coins and Banknotes, Gary McConnell Militaria, Edward Elliman Militaria (Dublin), Eily Henry high-end vintage fashion, Patricia Doyle Jewellery (Dublin), Lakeview Antiques Murano Glass, Eva Ryan (Gogglebox) Jewellery, and Raymond Byrne China and Porcelain."

People who would like to know more about their coins or banknotes can bring them along for appraisal or valuation.

Admission is €3.50 for adults with children free and most welcome.

More information on Facebook and Twitter.