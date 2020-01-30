Golf re-awakens in Tipperary as Cahir Park launch super Sunday Captains' Drive-In

Captains Drive In 2020 at Cahir Park Golf Club

Well over one hundred members, friends and families came to Cahir Park on Sunday to get the golfing year off to a great start. We were treated to a warm beverage which was most welcome! It was a great opportunity to meet old friends and new members.

The atmosphere was wonderful and the enthusiasm for the year ahead was oozing from our Captains, Vincent Bradshaw, Susan Carey and Jake Linley and our President Millie Webb.

We had some junior players playing who are exhibiting great talent. The sky was blue, the course was in great shape and we set off to play all 18 holes.

It is remarkable in the month of January that the course presented so well. This of course is due to the tremendous endeavour of our course staff under the leadership of Declan Walsh.

CAHIR PARK GOLF CLUB: Helping out at the Captains’ Drive-In at Cahir Park on Sunday last were, from left to right: Catherine English with Siobhan Moran and Kathleen Carroll, daughters of Lady Captain Susan Carey.

Following the golf everyone enjoyed a warm meal in the clubhouse. It was a great finish to a great day.

The winners were David Roncontre, Thomas Walsh, Cathrach Leahy and Mary Cotter.

In second place were Paul Eivers, Tony Cronin, Mary Lyons and Colin Fitzgerald.

In third place were our PRO David Ryan, Ken Hogan, Austin McLoughlin and Catherine English.

In fourth place were Eoin Carey, Paddy Farrell, Bill Lonergan and Breda Hickey.

CAHIR PARK GOLF CLUB: Pictured at the Captains’ Drive-In on Sunday last were 2019 Captain Paul Eivers and this year’s Lady Captain Susan Carey.