'Nice to know there is a local number to call,' Tipperary Covid-19 team spring into action

In times like this it is certainly nice to know that if you or anyone you know needs something there is a local number to call.

An elderly neighbour or someone living on their own that might benefit from a visit from the community police and they can ring Cahir Garda station with the eircode and the Cahir Covid Team will take it from there.

With the dark evenings our community Gardaí will be patrolling the countryside and they say if you are expecting a delivery to please always ask what the drivers name is and what time to expect them when ordering your shopping. Do not open the door to unknown visitors and call Gardaí if unsure on 052-7445630.

Cahir Covid and Cahir Community Policing are there to help and will assist in the event of a much needed delivery or any assistance.

Meanwhile we are advised to continue to wash hands, wear masks in shops and social distance to flatten the curve. Please limit your contacts during these coming weeks and remember to look for assistance if in trouble.

A reminder that the Inch Field has been reserved for vulnerable and older persons from 9 - 10am daily and mass and Holy Communion can be received in the church car park at 10.30am mid week.