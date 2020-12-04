Santa will be making an appearance in Cahir this weekend

The Tidy Towns group in Cahir resurrected from winter hibernation recently to carry out some planting and transferring of shrubs along the new walkway to the Swiss Cottage.

The shrubs had been removed from the Butlers Court junction as they had been causing a traffic hazard for a number of years and as a result were always being cut back just before flowering each year. The group managed to salvage most of them and they were transplanted on to the new walkway over the last two weekends. A row of Red Robin was also added to the walk.

Thanks to Keith from The Crescent shop for the lovely cream buns he donated to our volunteers on last Sunday morning.

All eyes now turn to this weekend where we will provide the kids with a chance to see Santa Claus and Mrs Claus in the grotto. This year will be different as Santa cannot meet the kids in the grotto but we will have an intercom system and telephone instead. Kids will still have the same if not better experience and can have their picture taken in front of the window.

We would like to thank the Cahir Community Police for their advice on this event.

Santa will provide the present for the kids and the price is still €5 per child as it was last year. This year we remember Dermot O’Connor who always did the door for the weekends, he will be missed, but we know he will keep an eye on us from the upper house.

Due to the Covid we will also lose the “Tractors in Lights”, while the tractors can social distance we cannot guarantee a gathering of less than 15, so hopefully next year we will be back on track.