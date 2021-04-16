Great excitement in Cahir as first of the goslings hatch out

There was great excitement this week with the arrival of the first of the goslings to hatch out. A proud mammy goose was escorting them around the Inch Field assisted by a number of male geese all claiming the new family. Let’s hope that they survive the grey crows and mink in the coming weeks as they fell foul to nature last year.

We ask that people please don’t chase the new family for photos and give them some space to allow them to graze on the grass in the Inch Field which is an important part of their diet. We hope they continue to thrive.

Last week we had our best drinks can collection yet and we look forward to our May collection on Saturday, May 1. Anyone that is not able to make the time or date can contact us and we will facilitate collection.

Works have started on the Viaduct and an investment of €20,000 from the active travel fund will enhance this area. We have also secured a generous private donation from a great pillar of the community towards the upgrade of the St Paul’s Wall that fell some years ago. This work will be extra on top of the path upgrade in the area.

Recently our members have been out and about in their pairings on spring cleaning and the level of littering is as bad as ever but due to our members and the council staff picking away on the sidelines we are able to counteract any street litter daily.

The road from the Square to the craft granary was tarred last week and this badly needed work was very welcome as the library upgrade will happen in the coming months and extra footfall in the area will need better conditions underfoot.



GENEROUS DONATION

We received a generous donation once again this year from the Cahir Farmers’ Market and this will help with planting again in the coming months. We will also be planting areas along the Swiss Walk beside the new seats this week and further improvements to the path will take place in the coming months.

We also planted 40 trees for National Tree week so hopefully the future generations will enjoy these big oak trees in years to come.

Last week we completed some painting of gates and railings around the town and we also got the cemeteries and Tobar Íosa trimmed and some new fairy doors accessories were added to the Swiss walk.

Due to Covid we are restricted from meeting up as a group but we will continue in pairs until restrictions allow us to work in bigger groups.