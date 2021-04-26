Fine for Tipperary man who allowed horse pose a danger to property

A man has been fined €250 for contravening the Control of Horses Act.

Patrick Reilly of Knockgraffon, Cahir pleaded guilty at Cashel District Court to the Section 45 offence in that he was the person in control of a horse and allowed it to pose a danger to property in that there was no bridle attached on the roadway, and that the horse entered the front garden of a neighbouring property.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary told the court that on the evening of September 30, 2019, gardaí were called to the defendant’s home after a report of a horse being loose in the Knockgraffon area.

En route, gardaí observed the horse on the road. The horse had entered the front garden of a neighbour, and Sgt O’Leary continued that the horse had a cut to its right leg.

She added that the defendant has 15 previous convictions, the majority of which were for public order and road traffic offences.

Defence solicitor Eamonn Hayes said his client is on a social welfare payment and has significant depression.

Part of his client’s therapeutic behavioural treatment is that he keeps two horses.

Judge Terence Finn said he wouldn’t be able to afford to keep two horses on his own salary, to which Mr Hayes replied that it’s much cheaper when you look after the horses yourself.

The solicitor said the land to the back of his client’s is a dairy farm, that the horse overacted to cows passing by and made its way onto the road.