Dog litter and this is not acceptable in this day and age anywhere

The Bank Holiday weekend was very busy in Cahir and our volunteers were out in force to keep an eye on litter. Huge numbers of people were in town to use the Swiss walk and with the numbers growing it brings extra maintenance and litter.

There is also an increase in dog litter and this is not acceptable in this day and age. Dog poop bags are provided in case anyone leaves home without one but while the walks are for everyone’s enjoyment we would ask people to respect the town and clean up after your dog.

The Drinks Can Collection continued last Saturday in the Castle Car Park. This is an important fundraiser for us and thanks to all who participate each month. This project to recycle cans for a year is proving very popular and we would like to thank ABP for facilitating us. The next can collection is Saturday, June 5, so it’s a long stint this time but we can store if anyone is under pressure to get cans moved on. Last month’s collection was 170kgs.

The viaduct walkway is progressing nicely and great credit is due to Tipperary County Council for their modifications to the walks in town and we have a private donation towards the building of the wall in St Paul’s which is very welcome.

The hill at St Paul’s has now been planted again with wildflower and between the roses and wildflower we hope there is great colour this year.

A new safety rail at Inch Field Bridge and timber fence in the Inch Field has now been erected and the St Declan’s Grove area is looking good. The Inch Field will be closed for at least two weeks to facilitate the laying of the new path.

This will be a huge benefit to those with wheelchairs and disabilities as the underfoot surface will be safer to walk on. There will be planting inside the fence as part of the Tipperary County Council and Tidy Towns Pollinator plan. Our thanks go to Woodview Service station for their generous sponsorship for a flower bed at Butlers Court recently.

There have been huge efforts made in a lot of estates around town also and it’s very noticeable, thanks to everyone for playing their part.

Please feel free to get involved in your own area even if it’s just sweeping outside your own doorstep.

It has a knock on effect.