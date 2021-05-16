Cahir Park Golf Club presentation to their Assistant PGA Professional

Presentation To Paul Eivers

On our return to golf Cahir Park Golf Club’s captains Francis McCarthy, Geraldine Lyons and president Neil Carey made a special presentation to our Assistant PGA Professional, Paul Eivers to mark his win at the 2020 Cahir Park Pro-Am.

In only his second Pro Event Paul tied for first on 6 under par alongside Fota Island’s Jack Howard last August. With lockdowns and restrictions we were unable to have a proper celebration but the club felt it was important to mark the win.

We would like to wish Paul continued success.

Club Lotto

Our club lotto continues weekly and thank you for your support to date. There are many different tickets available to buy. From once-off tickets to 5-week, 10-week, 25-week tickets as well as an annual ticket. Online play is possible in a few simple steps. Go to www.cahirgolfclub.com and halfway down the home page click the “Play club lotto online now” button.

Alternatively, visit the Pro Shop and they will get you entered.

Save The Date

Cahir Park Golf Club will once again team up with the PGA of Ireland to hold a Pro-Am in 2021. The tournament will take place on Tuesday August 10.

This tournament always proves popular with PGA pros travelling from the four corners of Ireland to take part. Teams are made up of 3 amateurs, and 1 PGA professional player. More information on the tournament to follow.

For now figure out who will be on your dream team.

Reciprocal Agreement 2021

A reciprocal agreement for 50% Green Fee reduction at a number of quality golf courses for all 2021 members of Cahir Park Golf Club has been made. The pandemic has been very tough and we haven't played as much golf as we would have liked to. This agreement offers more value to our members and helps gain new interest in our club also.

Full list of Clubs are as follows:

Arklow Golf Links, Bunclody Golf Club

Druids Heath Golf Club, Headfort Golf Club, The Heritage Golf Club.