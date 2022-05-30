Grange rail crossing to close for the week for essential repairs

The rail crossing at Nicholastown, Grange is closed this week for essential repairs
From today Monday May 30 the level crossing at Nicholastown, Grange will be closed to facilitate Irish Rail repairs on the line. The road will be closed all week.
