CLAR funding welcomed for Duhill Community Centre

Duhill Community Council has received CLAR funding
Congratulations to Duhill Community Council on their successful CLÁR application which has been announced to the value of €12,600 for upgrades to the hall.
"Congratulations and well done to all involved in the application," said Cllr Máirín McGrath.
