Fundraising auction to be held in Ballymacarbry Community Hall

A fundraising auction will be held in Ballymacarbry Community Hall on Sunday November 6.
The event is being held to support Positive Steps Together CLG.
The event starts at 2pm and all are welcome.
Positive Steps Together is a group in Newcastle made up of parents of children with intellectual disabilities and interested and concerned members of the community.
