Water works to cause temporary disruption in Tipperary

Step testing works may cause supply disruptions to parts of Carrick-on-Suir, County Tipperary, during the early hours of Wednesday and Thursday this week.

These works are part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme being carried out by Irish Water to safeguard water supplies and reduce leakage in the area.

Works are scheduled to take place in Carrick north west and in Carrickbeg from 1-5am on both days.

"The water supply should return from 5am. However, we recommend that you allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return," an Irish Water spokesperson says.

Further details are available on www.water.ie.