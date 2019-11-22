Tipperary woman flying high after landing Cork Airport top award

A Tipperary woman is celebrating after Cork Airport took home the accolade for Best B2C (business-to-consumer) Campaign at the 2019 Spider Awards.

The 24th annual Spider Awards took place on Thursday at the RDS Concert Hall, Dublin. The prestigious ceremony honours individuals and companies who drive digital excellence to maximise results.

Cork Airport was awarded for its most recent drive to increase brand awareness and maximise bookings through its digital marketing campaign Love Taking Off.

A digital marketing specialist at Cork Airport, Faugheen's Kathryn O’Dwyer helped drive the campaign. Kathryn and her team focused on a selection of the over 50 routes on offer from Cork Airport across the UK and continental Europe along with an emphasis on the key European hub airports that connect Cork Airport passengers to further destinations around the globe.

Kathryn is graduate of Scoil Mhuire, Carrick-on-Suir, and Waterford Institute of Technology.