'Closure of gyms will impact people’s mental health,' fears Tipperary fitness expert

A Tipperary business owner has expressed fear that the closure of gyms will impact people’s mental health during the third lockdown in under a year.

The owner of BodyWorx Gym in Carrick-on-Suir, Lee Lanigan, told TippearyLive.ie that gyms should be considered an essential service.

Mr Lanigan said the Government “jumped the gun” and closed gyms too early.

“With everything there should be a cut off point when the case numbers are just far too high to have anywhere open,” he said.

“Gyms are outlets that many use to get away or keep them away from negative environments, such as alcohol and drug addiction,” he continued.

“People are also working from home, eating at home, playing with their kids at home - everything is at home at the moment.

“The gym is a place to go and burn mental and physical energy whilst elevating feel good and happy hormones,” he continued.

In the meantime, he encouraged people to make the most of the 5km exercise limit and get out in the fresh air. “Hopefully we are at the beginning of the end and everyone can appreciate how lucky we are to have what we have in our lives,” he added.