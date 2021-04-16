Council approved €12,500 grant aid to five Tipperary festivals

Five festivals have been approved grants worth €12,500 from Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District, which will only be paid if Covid-19 restrictions allow the festivals to go ahead this year.

The €2,500 grants have been approved to Carrick-on-Suir’s Clancy Brothers Music & Arts Festival and Ballylynch Community Christmas Festival; Mullinahone’s Kickham Country Weekend, Fethard Summer Festival and Ballynonty Field Festival.

The grants will go towards financing the running costs of the events if they are allowed to proceed.

They were approved at a recent meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s councillors.