Carrick-on-Suir business group seeks memorabilia on local bank branch

Carrick-on-Suir Business Association is looking for old photos and memorabilia of the town’s Bank of Ireland.

The Bank of Ireland building at Main Street was the first Bank of Ireland branch (then known as the National Bank of Ireland) founded in Ireland in 1835.

COSBA says it’s interested in finding out more information about this historic building and the people who worked there in the past.

“If you have any information or old photos of the building that you would like to share please email us at cos.business@gmail.com,” said a COSBA spokesperson.

“Do you remember the staff who used to work there?

“Perhaps you could ask an older relative of any memories they have of a past era. Any relevant information would be greatly appreciated.”