Carrick Swan GAA Club's juvenile players resume training and lotto draw returns

Carrick Swan GAA Club’s juvenile hurling, football, and camogie teams resumed non-contact training this week as the country lifts restrictions on underage outdoor sport.

The club wishes all teams and mentors the best of luck for the year ahead, and welcomes all children back to the training fields.

The club committee urges juvenile players to listen to your coaches, and enjoy playing hurling and football.

As teams are getting back to the pitches, the Swan Club wishes to remind members that membership fees for 2021 are now due.

You can pay your membership subscription online by logging onto the Carrick Swan website or by contacting any committee member.

Carrick Swan Club thank Patrick Lannen of the Haven Pharmacy on Carrick’s New Street for his kind sponsorship of a fully kitted out first-aid bag for the club’s camogie teams.

His kindness is very much appreciated by all in our club.

Pairc na nEalaí

The pitches at Pairc na nEalaí are being sanded and aerated this week for the year ahead.

Lotto draw resumes

The Swan Club’s Juvenile lotto draw resumed last week. Numbers drawn were: were 03 ,05, 07, 14.

The jackpot was €3,000 but it wasn’t won. Eight lotto players matched 3 numbers and won €30 each. Next week’s jackpot prize is €3,250.

The club thanks members and supporters for supporting the weekly lotto draw.

Proceeds from the draw are invested in the club’s young players and the Ballyrichard field development project. You can purchase your lotto tickets online through the Swan Club website.