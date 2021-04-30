Traffic management measures to continue in Carrick-on-Suir for three more weeks

Traffic management measures are to continue in Carrick-on-Suir for another three weeks to facilitate the laying of 600m of new water mains in the town

The traffic management measures were first put in place on the N24 on April 14 to facilitate this Irish Water project and scheduled to continued up to today (Friday, April 30).

This morning Tipperary County Council announced that traffic management on the N24/R676 in Carrick-on-Suir will be in place 24-hours a day from 8am on May 4 to 6.30pm on May 21.

The replacement of the old water mains in Carrick-on-Suir involves an investment of €400,000.

The mains replacement works are taking place at the junction of Pill Road and Willow Vale; the junction of Pill Road and Mount St Nicholas and the junction of New Street and the N24.