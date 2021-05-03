Swan Club to tarmac car park at its new grounds

Tarmacadam work on the car park at Pairc Na nEalaí will finally commence this week now that Covid-19 restrictions have eased.

As teams are now back training on the pitches, the Swan Club committee remind members that membership fees for 2021 are now due. You can pay your membership online by logging onto the the Carrick Swan Club website or by contacting any committee member.

Carrick Swan Club thank Alan Phelan of Cleanrite for his recent deep sanitising and deep cleaning of the clubhouse as the club prepared to safely resume training.

The club sends best wishes to senior hurler, Dean Kiely, who is home from hospital following recent illness. The club looks forward to seeing Dean back on the playing fields later this year.

Meanwhile, the Juvenile lotto draw returned last week. Last week’s Carrick Swan lotto numbers were 07, 08, 17, 20. The jackpot was €3,250 and there was no winner. Eight players matched three numbers and won €30 each. This week's jackpot prize is €3,500. The club thank club members and supporters for supporting the lotto draw, the proceeds of which are invested in the club's young players and Ballyrichard field development project. You can purchase lotto tickets through the Swan Club website.