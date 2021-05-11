Tarmac laid at Carrick-on-Suir's Swan GAA Club's new car park

The car park tarmac laying works at Pairc Na nEalaí were completed last week to a very high standard.

The club thanks LEADER for assisting this project and Caharclough Tarmacadam Ltd for their top-class work.

This progress wouldn’t be possible without the regular support the club’s weekly lotto and fundraising initiatives receive.

The club has some photographs and aerial footage posted on its Facebook page.

Of course, without the support of all those who regularly play the club’s weekly lotto and donate to fundraising initiatives none of this progress in playing facilities would be possible.

All in the club send best wishes for a speedy recovery to Ann Waters following her recent operation.

Ann is a staunch follower of the Swan GAA Club and is a much valued member of the club. “We wish you well Ann and look forward to seeing you out and about soon and back on the sidelines cheering on the Swans.”

As teams are now back training on the pitches, the club reminds members that membership fees for 2021 are due. You can pay your membership subscription online via the Carrick Swan website or through any committee member.

The Swan Club’s Juvenile lotto draw has resumed. Last week’s lotto numbers were 02, 03, 06, 12. The jackpot was €3,500 and it wasn’t won.

Seven players matched three numbers and won €30 each. This week’s jackpot prize was €3,750. The club thanks lotto players for supporting the draw. Your support helps the club’s young players and the Ballyrichard field development project.

You can purchase your lotto tickets online by logging onto the Swan GAA Club website.